Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.3 %

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 191,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

