Tobyn David Shannan Sells 424 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total transaction of C$38,945.52.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$97.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$63.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.41.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

