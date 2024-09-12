TNC Coin (TNC) Trading 68.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $369,277.54 and $15.01 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00032712 USD and is up 78.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $179.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

