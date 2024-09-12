Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 6,963,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,180,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Tilray Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.