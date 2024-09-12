Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 6,963,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,180,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Tilray Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
