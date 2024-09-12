Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 0.9%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.34. 547,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,549,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

