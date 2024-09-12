Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,407 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Repay by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 141,414 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Repay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 538,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Repay by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $768.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

