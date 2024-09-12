Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

