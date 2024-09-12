Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 86,491 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,491 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $162,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $882.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

