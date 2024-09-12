Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 242,473 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,473 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.