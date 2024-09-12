Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,359,000 after acquiring an additional 542,406 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after acquiring an additional 479,315 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,699,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.