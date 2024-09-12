Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SharkNinja worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SN opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

