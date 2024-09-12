Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,252 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
