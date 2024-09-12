Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,063 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.