THORChain (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Billion

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00006758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 10% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $146.29 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,786,793 coins and its circulating supply is 257,011,733 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

