Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.22 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $374.48 million and $2.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,678,329,217 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

