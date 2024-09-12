Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Short Interest Update

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Themes US R&D Champions ETF Price Performance
Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Themes US R&D Champions ETF Company Profile
