Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Short Interest Update

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Price Performance

Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Themes US R&D Champions ETF alerts:

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Themes US R&D Champions ETF (USRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US R&D Champions index. The fund is passive, mirroring the performance of an index composed of US large- and mid-cap companies focused on Research & Development business activities. USRD was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes US R&D Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US R&D Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.