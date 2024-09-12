The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 368,766 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

DIS opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

