The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Decreased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.