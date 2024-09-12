The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.4 %

MOS stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

