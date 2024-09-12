The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,693 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

