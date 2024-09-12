The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Wednesday.

The Gym Group Stock Down 0.6 %

About The Gym Group

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.40 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.59. The firm has a market cap of £277.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3,104.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

