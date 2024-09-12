The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.65

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.09, with a volume of 87713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.