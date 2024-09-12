The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 1.7 %

NAPA stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $827.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

