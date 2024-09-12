The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 48,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.3949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

