Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,990.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,497.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.66%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.