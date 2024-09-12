Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ TER opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $982,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

