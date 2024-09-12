Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Hillary Ashton Sells 14,962 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Teradata Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 2,129.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 106,985 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

