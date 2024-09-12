Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Up 401.0% in August

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 401.0% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $7.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.