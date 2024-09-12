Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.71

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 9669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.