Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.71

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 9669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

