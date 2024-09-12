Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $244.53 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.57.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

