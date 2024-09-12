Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Insider Acquires £2,764.32 in Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Burnett acquired 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £2,764.32 ($3,614.91).

Telecom Plus Price Performance

Shares of Telecom Plus stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,758 ($22.99). The company had a trading volume of 76,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,703. Telecom Plus Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,356 ($17.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932 ($25.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.77. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,977.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,325.84%.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

