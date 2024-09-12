Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.78

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

