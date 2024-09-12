Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.21

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 508509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

