TD Securities Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $48.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. 2,609,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.