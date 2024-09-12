Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Trading Down 0.5%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

