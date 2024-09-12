Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $148.71 and last traded at $149.49. 766,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,016,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after buying an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $125,536,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

