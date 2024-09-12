T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.20 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,109,766 shares of company stock valued at $201,979,808. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

