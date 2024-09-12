T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $308,112.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66.

On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

