Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $481.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

