Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Trading Up 2.3%

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

