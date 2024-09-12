Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.25 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Synapse has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $78.25 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,086,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

