Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.42

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 21727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.
Symrise Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.