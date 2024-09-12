SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.