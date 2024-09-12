SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.