Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,428,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,865,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

