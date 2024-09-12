Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STBFY stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,731. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

