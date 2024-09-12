Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $83,674.46 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $83,674.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,202,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,671,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,373. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

