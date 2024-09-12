SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,483 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of SunOpta worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 39.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $535,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 38.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 13.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

