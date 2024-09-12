Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Down 0.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.