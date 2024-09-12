Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.69. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 4,030,258 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 22.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.38 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.