Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $47.40 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM
Institutional Trading of Summit Materials
Summit Materials Stock Performance
NYSE SUM opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.