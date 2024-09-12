Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $47.40 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

